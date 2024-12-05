Northern Minnesota adventure-seeker David Welch, who posts many of his thrilling outdoor exploits on social media, surprised some viewers this week by combining two of his favorite hobbies: ice skateboarding.
Ice skating + skateboarding = new adventure for Minnesotan
David Welch of Grand Marais said going against the wind is tough, but downwind is “awesome.”
A Grand Marais resident, Welch often documents his thrilling activities along the North Shore and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness — everything from snorkeling in Lake Superior to fat biking across the frozen Cascade River.
Conditions were just right for him to take out his homemade longboard rig on the ice this week, the 58-year-old said. Recent cold weather with little wind and snow created smooth ice on Elbow Lake. The latest video of Welch gliding against a backdrop of pine trees lining the lake, captured the attention of several hundred people on social media. In traditional skateboarder fashion, Welch wore black Vans with winter shoe grips to give him traction as he was pushing on the ice.
“Going [against the wind] is arduous but once you make it downwind it’s awesome,” Welch said.
Welch said he and some friends talked about attaching skate blades to the bottom of a skateboard a few years ago. After that conversation, he was inspired and bought skate blades, removed the wheels from an old longboard and attached the blades to the bearings. Since he made the board, Welch has only been able to use it a handful of times.
“Everything has to line up, no snow on the ice and no wind. That doesn’t happen often,” Welch said. “The season is super short here for it and the ice has to be super smooth for it to work. I’ve only been able to do it a few times.”
The origins of ice skateboarding are unknown, but few attempt to do it. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk tried it in 2002, according to his Facebook page.
Welch is tinkering with the hobby and making adjustments where needed. A skateboarder since childhood, Welch said his next project for the winter longboard is using a handheld inflatable wingsail to help him glide over the ice.
Safety is a priority, Welch added. He estimated the ice was about 4 inches thick on the lake, the minimum thickness advised by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. He also wore a personal flotation device that activates in water, and he was on the ice with friend and videographer Matthew Baxley of Bear Witness Media.
