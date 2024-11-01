Wild-Lightning game preview: Broadcast information, injury report, key players

Wild update: The Wild assigned rookie Liam Ohgren to Iowa in the American Hockey League. Ohgren made the team out of training camp but didn’t debut until C Joel Eriksson Ek got hurt in the second game. Through seven games, Ohgren went pointless while putting eight shots on net and averaging 9 minutes, 33 seconds of ice time. His move to the minors does open up a spot in the lineup for C Ryan Hartman if Hartman is ready to return. Hartman has missed the past five games because of an upper-body injury but practiced on Thursday.