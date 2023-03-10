9:30 p.m. at San Jose Sharks • SAP Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Game preview: The Wild are 9-1-1 in the last 11 games but will play without leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), D Jonas Brodin (lower body) and W Brandon Duhaime (upper body). ... The Sharks have the second-fewest points in the Western Conference and traded F Timo Meier (to New Jersey) and F Nick Bonino (to Pittsburgh) in a flurry of deadline deals. ... They have beaten the Wild twice this year. ... Erik Karlsson leads NHL defensemen with 20 goals, 63 assists and 83 points as he chases his third Norris Trophy. He would be only the sixth defenseman in NHL history with 100 or more points in a season.