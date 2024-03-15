Back in December, when he still hadn't hit double digits in goals, Kirill Kaprizov looked destined for a down year.

He was barely on pace to eclipse 20 goals, about half of what he'd posted in each of his previous two seasons, and his dynamic style that made him an instant superstar with the Wild was missing.

But not for good.

Kaprizov has rediscovered that unique skill, so much so that this season has gone from outlier to ordinary.

The winger scored for a third straight game and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury turned in a 17-save shutout in a 2-0 dismissal of the Ducks on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center that prevented the Wild from falling behind in the Western Conference playoff race.

They've won three in a row and are 5-0-1 in their last six games.

During that run, Kaprizov has eight goals, including his third hat trick of the season.

With a team-high 34 goals and 15 games to go, he's on track to surpass the 40 he registered last season and is one point shy of matching the 75 he had in 2022-23.

Already this season, he's racked up a career-best seven game-winners.

Against Anaheim, Kaprizov supplied a timely insurance goal. Zach Bogosian capitalized first for the Wild, wiring in a point shot with 5 minute, 16 seconds left in the first period.

Only 2:17 into the second, Kaprizov doubled the Wild's lead by crashing the net to redirect in a Ryan Hartman feed for a finish behind Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal (29 saves) that extended Kaprizov's point streak to six games.

Right before the goal, Fleury denied Brett Leason after he split the Wild defense.

He and the Wild also had a third-period goal from Anaheim overturned because the Wild challenged the play, and the Ducks were off-side.

This was Fleury's second shutout of the season and 75th of his career. He's on a four-game win streak.

Hartman centered Kaprizov and Matt Boldy because Joel Eriksson Ek was out with a lower-body injury suffered in the 4-1 win over Arizona on Tuesday; Eriksson Ek is considered day-to-day.

In Eriksson Ek's absence, the Wild had Marat Khusnutdinov make his NHL debut after signing with the Wild last month and leaving Russia where he played after getting drafted by the team in 2020.

Khusnutdinov logged 11:54 and blocked a team-high four shots while skating on the power play (the Wild were 0-for-2 and Anaheim 0-for-1) and getting cheered during his first shift and after he won his first two faceoffs.

The recognition was a nod to Khusnutdinov arriving as a prized prospect from the KHL, which is also what Kaprizov did three years earlier.

Since then, Kaprizov has been the Wild's MVP, winning Rookie of the Year honors, setting career-highs and franchise-records in goals (47), assists (61) and points (108) as a sophomore and getting picked for the last three All-Star Games.

But Kaprizov wasn't having that impact early in the season.

Nearly 30 games in, he had eight goals. An overtime victory at Boston Dec. 19 was the turning point; that was the beginning of a four-game goal streak for Kaprizov.

But then his momentum was stalled by an injury that sidelined him for almost two weeks.

After he got settled back into the lineup, Kaprizov started a jaw-dropping tear: He has 21 goals in 23 games since Jan. 19, which is the most in the NHL in that span.

But the uptick in production isn't the only sign Kaprizov has reverted to form.

He's holding onto pucks and swerving around the offensive zone with an authority that has made him the most dangerous player on the ice when he's in action.



