WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Los Angeles at Xcel Energy Center: 7 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

For the fans: The Wild are kicking off a three-game homestand; last season, they went 25-12-4 at Xcel Energy Center.

. . .

Opening bell: This matchup might have more sizzle later in the season or when both teams are at full strength, but it's still an opportunity for the Wild (2-1) to get an early read on their Western Conference competition. After a hard-fought playoff series vs. Edmonton and the offseason arrival of C Pierre-Luc Dubois, Los Angeles (1-1-1) is expected to be even more formidable this season. The Kings' depth up the middle is intimidating, with Dubois joining two-way forces Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault.

Watch him: Kings LW Kevin Fiala made a splashy return to St. Paul last year. In his first game back at Xcel Energy Center since the Wild traded him to Los Angeles, Fiala had a goal and two assists to help the Kings to a 7-6 win on Oct. 15.

Injuries: Wild RW Matt Boldy (upper body), D Alex Goligoski (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (upper body); Kings F Viktor Arvidsson (back).

Forecast: Los Angeles is coming off a convincing victory at Winnipeg and has scored five goals in each of its last two games. Slowing down that offense will be key for the Wild, especially missing two veteran defenders. The longer the Wild can keep the game a low-scoring staring contest, the better for them. Being at home and having last change should also help them get the matchups they want.

. . .

