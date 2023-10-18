If it looked like Wild players had a little extra elbow room on their bench Tuesday night at Bell Centre in Montreal, that's because they did.

Although their 5-2 win over the Canadiens didn't show it, the Wild had one less player in action than normal because of a rash of injuries and shortage of salary cap space, which is an issue around the NHL.

They'll be able to replenish their lineup before facing Los Angeles on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, but that double whammy could hamstring the Wild again.

"It is what it is," coach Dean Evason said. "We've got to deal with it. We're not the only team in the league that's doing it. The cap situation and all of that is not us coaches' responsibility.

"So, we'll coach the team that we have."

This situation was always a possibility for the Wild given the state of their finances.

They entered the season just shy of the $83.5 million salary cap, and their lack of flexibility has been apparent from the get-go. Not only did the team start with only 21 players on the roster, which is two below the limit, but they didn't bolster their manpower after captain Jared Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury in the preseason.

Part of the reason was the Wild still had enough defensemen available but also the more players on the roster, the less cap space they have and that makes a difference later in the season; the cost of contracts declines as they get paid out, so the Wild's spending power can actually increase in time. The less they're on the hook for now, the more they can afford later (i.e. at the trade deadline).

Eventually, the Wild ended up using some of their cap space to bring up defenseman Dakota Mermis from the minors so they would be covered in the event of a last-minute illness on their Canadian road trip.

But it was a pair of injuries that made this shorthanded predicament pop up less than a week into their season.

Matt Boldy was hurt last Saturday at Toronto, the winger getting sidelined with an upper-body injury.

Although Boldy's absence dropped the team to 11 forwards, the Wild still had seven defensemen and therefore enough skaters (18) to complete their lineup against Montreal on Tuesday. That plan changed, however, after Alex Goligoski sustained a lower-body injury at practice on Monday; the team should know more about the severity after he's evaluated in Minnesota.

Since the Wild didn't have enough salary cap space to call on anyone from Iowa in the American Hockey League, they were forced to play a man short vs. the Canadiens.

In doing so, they're now eligible to make an emergency recall and that player's cap hit can be as much as the league minimum salary ($775,000) plus $100,000. That's actually more than the team could have afforded when they were at 21 players. Forwards Sammy Walker, Vinni Lettieri, Jujhar Khaira and Nic Petan all are on contracts that qualify, but Adam Beckman is not.

This addition can stay for as long as the Wild are in a roster emergency, which could be the foreseeable future since Spurgeon and Boldy are on week-to-week timelines and Goligoski's outlook is unclear.

"I don't think we think too much about it," said Joel Eriksson Ek, who scored twice on the power play in Tuesday's victory. "Try to get the job done and just play for each other. That's what we always want to do."

The 11-6 formation the Wild iced while once unconventional is becoming more common in the NHL because of teams' cap constraints.

Already this season, the likes of Edmonton, Los Angeles and Vancouver have gone with this setup. According to salary-tracking website CapFriendly.com, nearly half the league has less than $1 million in cap space; only Calgary (at $0) is lower than the Wild's approximately $53,000.

"It happens sometimes," Kirill Kaprizov said. "We try [not to] worry about it. Just play our game."