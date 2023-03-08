6:30 p.m. at Winnipeg Jets • Canada Life Centre • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: This is the Wild's third of four meetings vs. the Jets. They're 2-0, creaming the Jets 6-1 at home on Nov. 23 before a 4-1 rout on Dec. 27 at Winnipeg. Overall, the Wild are 4-3-1 in the second half of a back-to-back. RW Matt Boldy has a team-high four points vs. the Jets this season. LW Kirill Kaprizov and RW Mats Zuccarello have three points each.

Jets update: The Jets have struggled of late, going 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. After halting a five-game slide on Saturday vs. Edmonton, Winnipeg fell in overtime to San Jose on Monday. On home ice, the Jets are 21-10-2. LW Kyle Conner has a team-high 69 points. C Mark Scheifele leads the Jets in goals (36), while D Josh Morrissey has the most assists with 52.