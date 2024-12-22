Wild take on Chicago Blackhawks with four-game skid in place
The Blackhawks arrive after a loss that ended a three-game win streak.
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North Extra; 100.3-FM
Wild update: The Wild sent G Jesper Wallstedt and F Travis Boyd back to the minors. Wallstedt was in net for the 5-0 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday while G Filip Gustavsson (lower-body injury) was still on the mend. Gustavsson, however, has been skating. This is the Wild’s last game before a three-day holiday break. Their current four-game losing streak started at home, where they’ve dropped four of the past five games.
Blackhawks update: The Blackhawks ended a season-high, three-game win streak Saturday when they fell 6-4 to the Flames. G Petr Mrazek was back in action after being out with a groin injury, and Chicago also had D Seth Jones in the lineup after Jones sat out 16 games with a foot injury. C Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists vs. Calgary, and his 29 points lead the Blackhawks. Since they last faced the Wild, the Blackhawks made a coaching change, firing Luke Richardson and promoting minor league coach Anders Sorensen on an interim basis. Chicago is 4-4 since the switch.
Injuries: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), LW Jakub Lauko (lower body), D Jake Middleton (upper body) and RW Yakov Trenin (upper body) are on injured reserve. G Gustavsson (lower body) has missed the past four games and is day to day. Blackhawks G Laurent Brossoit (knee), D Alec Martinez (neck) and C Craig Smith (back) are out.
