Wild take on Chicago Blackhawks with four-game skid in place

Blackhawks update: The Blackhawks ended a season-high, three-game win streak Saturday when they fell 6-4 to the Flames. G Petr Mrazek was back in action after being out with a groin injury, and Chicago also had D Seth Jones in the lineup after Jones sat out 16 games with a foot injury. C Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists vs. Calgary, and his 29 points lead the Blackhawks. Since they last faced the Wild, the Blackhawks made a coaching change, firing Luke Richardson and promoting minor league coach Anders Sorensen on an interim basis. Chicago is 4-4 since the switch.