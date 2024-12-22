Wild

Wild take on Chicago Blackhawks with four-game skid in place

The Blackhawks arrive after a loss that ended a three-game win streak.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 22, 2024 at 11:44PM
Center Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 29 points. (Noah K. Murray/The Associated Press)

Chicago Blackhawks at Wild, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Monday

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North Extra; 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild sent G Jesper Wallstedt and F Travis Boyd back to the minors. Wallstedt was in net for the 5-0 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday while G Filip Gustavsson (lower-body injury) was still on the mend. Gustavsson, however, has been skating. This is the Wild’s last game before a three-day holiday break. Their current four-game losing streak started at home, where they’ve dropped four of the past five games.

Blackhawks update: The Blackhawks ended a season-high, three-game win streak Saturday when they fell 6-4 to the Flames. G Petr Mrazek was back in action after being out with a groin injury, and Chicago also had D Seth Jones in the lineup after Jones sat out 16 games with a foot injury. C Connor Bedard had a goal and two assists vs. Calgary, and his 29 points lead the Blackhawks. Since they last faced the Wild, the Blackhawks made a coaching change, firing Luke Richardson and promoting minor league coach Anders Sorensen on an interim basis. Chicago is 4-4 since the switch.

Injuries: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), LW Jakub Lauko (lower body), D Jake Middleton (upper body) and RW Yakov Trenin (upper body) are on injured reserve. G Gustavsson (lower body) has missed the past four games and is day to day. Blackhawks G Laurent Brossoit (knee), D Alec Martinez (neck) and C Craig Smith (back) are out.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

