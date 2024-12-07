Kings update: Los Angeles is coming off a strong victory over Dallas, rallying 3-2 on Wednesday night. The Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for their first multi-goal comeback of the season, and the victory extended their winning streak to four games, starting with another impressive performance against Winnipeg, which Los Angeles defeated 4-1. C Anze Kopitar leads the Kings in scoring with 30 points, while RW Adrian Kempe has a team-high 12 goals. In their last game against the Wild, the Kings ran away 5-1 on Nov. 5.