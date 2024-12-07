Wild-Kings game preview: TV-radio information, injury report team updates
Los Angeles has been idle since a Wednesday victory, while the Wild play Friday night in Anaheim.
Crypto.com Arena, 7 p.m. Saturday
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM
Kings update: Los Angeles is coming off a strong victory over Dallas, rallying 3-2 on Wednesday night. The Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for their first multi-goal comeback of the season, and the victory extended their winning streak to four games, starting with another impressive performance against Winnipeg, which Los Angeles defeated 4-1. C Anze Kopitar leads the Kings in scoring with 30 points, while RW Adrian Kempe has a team-high 12 goals. In their last game against the Wild, the Kings ran away 5-1 on Nov. 5.
Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body), C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and RW Mats Zuccarello (lower body) are out. LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) hasn’t been ruled out. Kings D Drew Doughty (ankle), D Caleb Jones (upper body), RW Arthur Kaliyev (collarbone), C Trevor Lewis (lower body) and C Akil Thomas (undisclosed) are on injured reserve.
