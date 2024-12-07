Wild

Wild-Kings game preview: TV-radio information, injury report team updates

Los Angeles has been idle since a Wednesday victory, while the Wild play Friday night in Anaheim.

By Sarah McLellan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 7, 2024 at 1:45AM
Wild defenseman Jon Merrill mixed it up with Vancouver's Teddy Blueger when the teams met on Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wild at Los Angeles Kings

Crypto.com Arena, 7 p.m. Saturday

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North; 100.3 FM

Kings update: Los Angeles is coming off a strong victory over Dallas, rallying 3-2 on Wednesday night. The Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for their first multi-goal comeback of the season, and the victory extended their winning streak to four games, starting with another impressive performance against Winnipeg, which Los Angeles defeated 4-1. C Anze Kopitar leads the Kings in scoring with 30 points, while RW Adrian Kempe has a team-high 12 goals. In their last game against the Wild, the Kings ran away 5-1 on Nov. 5.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body), C Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) and RW Mats Zuccarello (lower body) are out. LW Jakub Lauko (lower body) hasn’t been ruled out. Kings D Drew Doughty (ankle), D Caleb Jones (upper body), RW Arthur Kaliyev (collarbone), C Trevor Lewis (lower body) and C Akil Thomas (undisclosed) are on injured reserve.

Sarah McLellan

Minnesota Wild and NHL

Sarah McLellan covers the Wild and NHL. Before joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in November 2017, she spent five years covering the Coyotes for The Arizona Republic.

