Wild’s winning streak comes to a dramatic halt at hands of Avalanche

Marc-Andre Fleury was questionable because of illness; Fleury didn’t skate Thursday morning, and if he hadn’t been able to suit up, the Wild would have needed an EBUG like Connor Beaupre (the son of former North Stars goalie Don Beaupre) to stick around after Beaupre helped out at the team’s morning session because the Wild’s minor league goalies were unavailable. Jesper Wallstedt and Dylan Ferguson, who signed a two-way contract for the rest of the season earlier this week to give the Wild another call-up option, are hurt, and the Wild wouldn’t have had enough salary-cap space to promote Samuel Hlavaj.