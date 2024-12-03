New Wild defenseman David Jiricek reports for duty in ‘a hockey state’

Jiricek’s size, knack for offense and right shot are what enticed the Wild to send fellow up-and-coming defenseman Daemon Hunt, their next first-round draft pick and three other selections to the Blue Jackets to acquire him and a fifth-round pick; the first-rounder the Wild included in the deal, however, is protected, so the Wild would hold onto the pick if it’s in the top five and instead pass along their 2026 first.