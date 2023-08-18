During two joint practices this week at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and the Titans' defensive front delivered the test the Vikings offensive line wanted to see.

The Titans' reigning No. 1 run defenders were big, physical and loud and — sometimes — crossed a line. Titans defensive tackle Teair Tart was ejected from Thursday's practice after center Garrett Bradbury drove him to the ground on an Alexander Mattison run. Tart, who drew a hands-to-the-face penalty in an earlier session, popped up and punched Bradbury in the helmet. Then came another flag and ejection by Titans coaches, who agreed to a no-fighting policy this week.

"That dude deserved it," right guard Ed Ingram said. "He was one of the guys that was talking and doing all this dirty stuff, punching people in the face."

During the first joint session Wednesday, the Vikings' first- and second-string offenses were under duress. The chippy Titans set the tone.

On Thursday, the Vikings offensive line struck back.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins had ample time for four straight completions, including a touchdown to receiver K.J. Osborn, to cap the starters' two-minute drill against the Titans starting defense — minus Tart, who started 16 games last year and watched the rest of practice from a stationary bike.

Angered by Wednesday's performance, Ingram said, "We came out more aggressive this time. Kind of wanted to bring it to them."

The Titans' brute force up front, combined with the intensity of facing an opponent in practice, offered the measuring stick head coach Kevin O'Connell wanted for the offensive line. Despite some "leakage" in pass protection Wednesday, O'Connell said the line held up well for Cousins. But the run game was a slog. Simmons and Tart and edge rushers Harold Landry and Denico Autry blew up running plays to Mattison.

"The physicality of playing against a group like that [we want to know] how was our communication?" O'Connell said Wednesday. "How was our targeting? How many of those things were self-inflicted wounds, versus the runs where we got some clean things off and we're able to gain some yards?"

"They're one of the best run-stopping teams in the NFL, strong defensive interior front," he added. "The most important thing [with joint practices] is the fit of getting good work in and being able to all have a good gauge of where we are as a team and where we need to go from here."

Simmons, who was the NFL's third-most productive interior pass rusher last year according to Pro Football Focus, also made himself heard. He talked trash to everyone from Vikings blockers to receiver Justin Jefferson.

"He more lined up on the right side," said left guard Ezra Cleveland, "but I heard him a lot."

The Titans didn't mind, although Simmons was pulled from a full-team drill Thursday by his coaches after delivering a borderline late hit on Ingram.

"As far as the defensive linemen and those big guys, I'd rather be pulling them off of guys than trying to tell them to go talk some trash," Titans safety Kevin Byard said. "You kind of want that confidence and that swag from those guys up front."

Multiple passing plays were blown dead by coaches due to sacks, which are simulated in practice and not allowed on the red jersey-wearing quarterbacks. After Cousins felt pressure and checked down a throw to Mattison, he had a question for quarterbacks coach Chris O'Hara.

"Should I just let him run by me and get the read down the field?" Cousins said. "And kind of use the red jersey to my advantage to extend the play? Or should I treat it like I'm not in a red jersey and check it down? That's kind of the debate you have on these plays. ... We made the point we want to treat these practices as close to the real thing as we can."

There were fewer simulated sacks on Thursday, when it was Titans quarterback Malik Willis who had a deep completion called back because Titans head coach Mike Vrabel thought he would've been sacked.

The Vikings offensive line also enjoyed the challenge of a "one-gap" Titans defensive line, which attacks forward and doesn't throw many curveballs. The Vikings linemen have largely been practicing against Brian Flores' system, which often calls for pass rushers to set picks for one another.

"Their guys are more shoot-the-gap, so we can be more physical," Cleveland said. "I'm not saying our [defense] is not physical. They are. But they're doing twists and stunts, so it's hard to fire off the ball."

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw said Vikings blockers "let their play do the talking."

Bradbury, the fifth-year center, jawed back once. After Simmons, the most talkative of the Titans, complained for a holding call to officials, Bradbury mimicked Simmons' gestures and words by yelling, "He's holding me!"

"I'm just kind of messing with him," Bradbury said. "He's flailing his arms in front of the ref, and we're here practicing trying to get better."