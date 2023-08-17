The Vikings kicking competition has suddenly ended.

Undrafted rookie kicker Jack Podlesny was waived Thursday morning, less than 24 hours after the 2022 SEC Special Teams Player of the Year nailed all three of his field goals in the first of two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.

Podlesny laced in kicks from 35, 45 and 50 yards amid winds as high as 30 miles per hour Wednesday, in preparation for his first in-game reps on Saturday.

Special teams coach Matt Daniels said Monday that both returning kicker Greg Joseph and Podlesny would "get an opportunity to kick" against the Titans in the preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"I can't wait to see how Jack responds," Daniels added.

But he also noted such expectations and excitement last week, when Podlesny watched as Joseph made 54- and 26-yard field goals as well as an extra point in Seattle.

The Vikings filled Podlesny's roster spot with Aaron Dykes, a 5-11, 202-pound undrafted rookie running back who rushed for 1,980 yards and 16 touchdowns as a 37-game starter across five seasons at Richmond. Dykes also caught 77 passes for 750 yards and eight touchdowns and returned 73 kicks as the Spiders' primary kick returner.

He became the first player in program history to return two kicks for touchdowns in a single game, after he did so from 100 and 88 yards out at Delaware in 2019.