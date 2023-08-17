The Vikings are in their most important stretch of August, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, who has many decisions to make when the team settles on a 53-man roster soon. Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss what they've seen at training camp and answer your questions.
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts |
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx open back-to-back vs. Storm with game at Seattle
The Lynx and Storm will meet again Sunday at Target Center.
Sports
Guardians and Tigers are postponed and will play a straight doubleheader Friday
The series opener between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers was postponed because of inclement weather Thursday.
Sports
Rodriguez has 5 hits, 5 RBIs and go-ahead 3-run shot in the eighth as Mariners beat Royals 6-4
The Mariners had just squandered another opportunity on the basepaths, and seen their lead against the Royals disappear, when Julio Rodriguez stepped to the plate with two runners aboard in the eighth inning Thursday.
Lynx
Collier needs to stay out of foul trouble for playoff-chasing Lynx
Napheesa Collier has battled foul trouble recently, and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve says the team's star player needs to be more aware of the officiating crew.
Sports
Auburn's Freeze names Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne starting QB
Transfer Payton Thorne has won Auburn's starting quarterback job.