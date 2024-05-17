Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Timberwolves' Game 6 rout of the Nuggets, another twist in a strange series that now leads to a deciding Game 7 in Denver on Sunday. The final score was 115-70, with the Wolves taking control early after a sluggish start. That deciding game, by the way, will come 20 years to the day after the only other Game 7 in franchise history: Wolves 83, Kings 80 in the Western Conference semifinals.

16:00: Kent Youngblood joins Rand ahead of Friday's Lynx home opener to talk about offseason additions already paying dividends for Minnesota and a surge in league popularity fueled in part by rookie Caitlin Clark.

38:00: PWHL Minnesota has a winner-take-all game Friday, while the Twins didn't score in 26 straight innings against the Yankees.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports



