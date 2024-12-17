Souhan: The Vikings' difference-maker wore a ballcap and headset, not a helmet. Kevin O’Connell, take a bow.

Strategy: On the first touchdown of the game, O’Connell had Jalen Nailor go in motion, giving him three receivers to the left. Tight end Josh Oliver ran a short route to the right. Jefferson broke off the line, was the only one of the three wideouts to head to the right, and wound up wide open at the back of the end zone for an easy touchdown. It was the second game in a row that Jefferson found himself virtually uncovered for a score — a remarkable development considering defenses usually build their game plans around stopping him.