Five extra points: Defense helps Vikings get out of Jacksonville as the less boneheaded team

The Jaguars faced second down 13 times in Sunday’s 12-7 loss to the Vikings. Six times they did so having lost yardage on first down. Their average second down was second-and-11. After Mac Jones completed his first first-down attempt for 23 yards, he faced the wrath of Brian Flores’ aggressive bag of tricks. Jones’ next eight first-down pass attempts included an incompletion, two completions for losses, two 8-yard sacks and a game-sealing interception, the Vikings’ third takeaway in eight snaps. Andrew Van Ginkel was untouched on his 8-yard front-side sack because the right tackle and running back both blocked Ivan Pace Jr., who also rushed to that side. Pace had the other 8-yard sack. Meanwhile, the Jags’ eight first-down runs netted 21 yards. Seven of them netted 6 yards.