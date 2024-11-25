Five extra points: Red-zone results, special teams mishaps and Vikings who owe Justin Jefferson a thank you

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was more dangerous under pressure than he was with time to throw. Under pressure, he completed two of three passes for 31 yards, rolling right for a 30-yard strike to D‘Andre Swift and a 1-yard TD to Keenan Allen. Under pressure, Williams ran four times for 31 yards, including first downs on third-and-8 from his 4-yard line and fourth-and-4 in the red zone. Williams completed 10 of 17 third- and fourth-down passes for 77 yards and five first downs. The Vikings were better when they chose to back off a bit, play coverage and spy him with Blake Cashman. Five of Williams’ incompletions on third- and fourth-down came when he wasn’t pressured. A terrible throw on third-and-9 was nearly intercepted, and a bad throw on fourth-and-4 had interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown literally leaping off his chair in the press box.