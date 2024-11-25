Five extra points: Red-zone results, special teams mishaps and Vikings who owe Justin Jefferson a thank you
Sam Darnold excelled in the red zone, Caleb Williams shined under pressure in the Vikings’ 30-27 win at Soldier Field.
Prior to overtime, the Vikings scored three touchdowns in six tries against the top-ranked Bears red-zone defense in Sunday’s 30-27 overtime victory in Chicago. Sam Darnold went 4-for-4 to three different targets for 21 yards, a first down, two touchdowns and one sack, allowed by backup left tackle David Quessenberry. After losing a fumble at the 1 on the opening possession, Aaron Jones carried nine more times in the red zone for 13 yards and a 2-yard touchdown that was the first second-half rushing TD by a Vikings running back in 27 games.
2. Williams off when not pressured
Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was more dangerous under pressure than he was with time to throw. Under pressure, he completed two of three passes for 31 yards, rolling right for a 30-yard strike to D‘Andre Swift and a 1-yard TD to Keenan Allen. Under pressure, Williams ran four times for 31 yards, including first downs on third-and-8 from his 4-yard line and fourth-and-4 in the red zone. Williams completed 10 of 17 third- and fourth-down passes for 77 yards and five first downs. The Vikings were better when they chose to back off a bit, play coverage and spy him with Blake Cashman. Five of Williams’ incompletions on third- and fourth-down came when he wasn’t pressured. A terrible throw on third-and-9 was nearly intercepted, and a bad throw on fourth-and-4 had interim offensive coordinator Thomas Brown literally leaping off his chair in the press box.
3. Forget the numbers, Jefferson’s impact was big
Targeted only five times that counted, Justin Jefferson caught his first pass for 7 yards with 5:43 left in the first half and his only other pass for 20 yards on the winning drive in OT. But the NFL’s best receiver still had a huge impact as the league’s best distraction, especially in the red zone. He drew a 35-yard pass interference penalty down to the 6. He occupied two defenders to allow Jordan Addison to beat tight man coverage on his 2-yard touchdown. On Jalen Nailor’s 5-yard TD, set up by the 35-yard pass interference, Jefferson already was being doubled in the end zone to Nailor’s side when cornerback Jaylon Johnson also shaded toward Jefferson, handing Nailor an uncontested catch inside the 5. Jefferson also drew double coverage to clear the way for Addison’s 7-yard catch on third-and-5 at the 10.
4. What was Mundt doing with head down on onside kick?
Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels has some ‘splaining to do when he talks to the news media Tuesday. An onside kick must travel 10 yards for the kicking team to recover unless the ball touches a member of the receiving team. Why then was Johnny Mundt at 8 yards with his head down blocking when the ball hit his leg and the Bears recovered with 21 seconds left in regulation? NFL teams had gone 0-for-9 on onside kicks until then under new rules this season. The Bears, of course, had their own special teams blooper reel going. Pee-wee leaguers know when to steer clear of punts they can’t field. DeAndre Carter apparently forgot on a third-quarter punt that handed the Vikings a 15-yard touchdown drive and a 24-10 lead.
5. O’Connell 6-1 in past seven challenges
Kevin O’Connell won a sixth challenge in his past seven attempts. And it might have won the game. The score was tied 7-7 in the second quarter when his red flag just beat the Bears’ attempt to run another play. Keenan Allen’s 24-yard catch to the Vikings 6-yard line was overturned, as his right foot landed out of bounds. The Bears settled for a field goal attempt that was blocked. Six plays later, the Vikings led 14-7 and never trailed again. O’Connell is 12-7 in challenges in his career. He was 6-5 heading into this season.
