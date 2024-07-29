Earlier this season, manager Eric Ramsay switched Minnesota United from playing two central defenders to three. It's added flexibility to Minnesota's tactical setups – but it's also meant that nine different players have played center back this season for the Loons, including at least four who weren't considered center backs when the season began.

All of this helps explain why Minnesota's second official signing of the transfer window was a center back. Monday, the Loons officially added 23-year-old Jefferson Diaz, a native of Colombia. Diaz comes to Minnesota after playing 50 games for Deportivo Cali, one of the biggest teams in Colombia.

Diaz is signed with the Loons through the summer of 2027, with a team option to extend the contract through the summer of 2028.

According to Ramsay, Diaz will slot in as a right-sided center back, filling the role previously held by the now-departed Kervin Arriaga. Since Arriaga was sold to FK Partizan, the Loons have tried filling in with both fullback DJ Taylor and midfielder Carlos Harvey; neither of whom was as much of a success as Arriaga was.

"It's a part of the team that is really important for us in how we want to use the ball," said Ramsay. "[Diaz] will bring a real physical presence, but also an intent with the ball – he's comfortable on the ball, [and] has real personality, I would say, from the games I've seen."

Diaz has not yet joined up with the Loons, since now that he's signed his contract, he has to get his visa before he can officially play in the United States. Ramsay said that the team is targeting the resumption of the MLS season, August 24th against Seattle, to introduce both Diaz and newly-signed forward Kelvin Yeboah.

Minnesota plays Necaxa in its second game of the Leagues Cup on Tuesday evening, and needs to win to even have a chance of advancing to the knockout round. Minnesota would likely have to advance through several rounds of the 32-team knockout in order for Diaz and Yeboah to have a chance of debuting before the MLS season restarts.