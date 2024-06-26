Already missing nine players when this FIFA international window started, Minnesota United will play on without midfielder Hassani Dotson for Saturday's game at Portland — and without versatile Kervin Arriaga and seldom-used Swedish defender Victor Eriksson forever.

Dotson is suspended after he received a red card and game ejection that left his teammates a man short for 65-plus minutes in Saturday's 1-0 home loss to Austin FC.

Arriaga bid Loons supporters a heartfelt farewell after Saturday's game, the team's third consecutive loss.

He is transferring to Serbia's Partizan club for a reported $500,000 for the rest of the season. He will receive significantly more than the $260,000 total compensation salary the Loons paid him.

Eriksson is headed back home to Hammarby in Stockholm after his six-month stay in Minnesota, during which he was injured or unable to break into the lineup.

The departures come three weeks before the summer transfer window opens, allowing the Loons to add to a roster decimated currently by injuries and absences.

Especially at the center back position, where veteran Michael Boxall has been playing hurt, young Devin Padelford has just cleared MLS's concussion protocol and rookie Hugo Bacharach is out injured.

"That doesn't make life all that easy," coach Eric Ramsay said. "It's the same approach we've taken ahead of all these games where we'll find a way to put together what is the best play for the game. We certainly have players who are capable of stepping in, another test of depth, which is shrinking weekly at the moment."

Arriaga, 26, started 42 of 57 games he played in three seasons in Minnesota and MLS.

"It's a testament that he has gone on to play at a really good level and something he felt was important for his family to do at this stage of his career," Ramsay said. "Hopefully, we can address the gaps in the squad in the coming weeks and month. Hopefully, we won't miss him too much as he is gone."

Eriksson started two of four games he played in his first season in Minnesota.

Ramsay called it a "difficult set of circumstances how ]Eriksson] came into the club, given how long he spent without playing," Ramsay said. "It was difficult for him to find playing minutes, so I think it's probably best for him he pursues another opportunity at a really good level."

The Loons, nevertheless, will play on.

"We're down, but I believe in our group and so does everyone here," Loons veteran defender Zarek Valentin said. "We have a lot of quality and talent. We have a good system."

Padelford's clearance will help a backline that Ramsay has structured recently with three center-backs and a wingback on either side.

"He'll be in contention [to play Saturday]," Ramsay said. "It's a situation you can really draw on because of his versatility. He'll be a big plus for us."

* Ramsay said star striker Teemu Pukki is probably "a couple weeks" more from recovering from a knee injury. Ramsay said he hopes Pukki will be ready by a July 7 game at LA Galaxy. He scored two goals in an international friendly against Portugal three weeks ago before being injured.

"It's unfortunate for him because it would have been perfect timing with [striker Tani Oluwaseyi] away for him to really step in a few more minutes and build on the moment he had with Portugal."

* Loons midfielder Alejandro Bran played 30-plus minutes off the bench for his Costa Rica national team in a scoreless draw with Brazil on Mondayin Copa America play.

"We're pleased for him and hopefully that gives him a spring in his step as he comes back," Ramsay said.