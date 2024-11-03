Joseph Rosales had 10 assists during the regular season but never could find the back of the net from his spot at left wingback. In the 53rd minute, though, he finally got his first goal of the season. Robin Lod fought through a challenge on the counterattack to poke the ball to Yeboah at the top of the penalty area, and Yeboah fed a pass across the left side of the 18-yard box to a wide-open Rosales, rushing towards the RSL goal. Rosales fired low and inside the far post, finally beating RSL keeper Zac MacMath to give the Loons the 1-0 lead.