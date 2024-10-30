Minnesota United takes 1-0 lead in MLS Cup first round with win over Real Salt Lake

It didn’t take a genius to predict that Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake would take Game 1 of their best-of-three first-round series to penalty kicks — not after the teams had drawn all of their last four matches in the past two seasons.
The Loons took the opening match of the best-of-three series on penalty kicks, winning the shootout 5-4.
It also didn’t take a genius to predict that Dayne St. Clair would come out on the winning side of the shootout.
Justen Glad and Braian Ojeda both airmailed their penalties over the goal in the penalty shootout, canceling out a save made by RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath on Loons defender Michael Boxall’s attempt, and the Loons took the opening match after a scoreless 90 minutes, winning the shootout 5-4.
All week, Minnesota United manager Eric Ramsay stressed to his team that the goal of the team’s trip to Real Salt Lake was simple: Avoid a return trip for Game 3. It took Minnesota keeping another clean sheet in Utah, and a nerve-wracking set of penalties, but now the Loons can clinch the series with a victory at home on Saturday.
Whatever the result of the shootout, the goalkeepers were the heroes for both sides. St. Clair and MacMath traded astonishing saves throughout the second half.
The first half contained perhaps only one good chance for both teams combined, but in the second half, the game opened up. Robin Lod created a pair of chances in the first five minutes of the second half, but the Loons couldn’t convert either.
First, Lod stole a pass, beat a defender, and got Kelvin Yeboah open for a shot in the penalty area that flew straight at keeper MacMath. Moments later, Lod fed Carlos Harvey in behind the defense on the right, but while Harvey’s chip beat MacMath, it bounced wide of the far post of the goal.
Three minutes later, RSL had its own golden chance. The home side caught the Loons defense napping on a restart at midfield, and Matt Crooks slipped a pass in behind for a wide-open Diego Luna. St. Clair, though, rushed out of the goal to smother Luna’s shot, then saved a long-range rebound shot from Chicho Arango.
In the final twenty minutes, MacMath turned into a sudden Goalkeeper of the Year candidate. First, Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi got a 2-on-1 breakaway — and though Yeboah managed to feed the ball across to Oluwaseyi, the Canadian striker couldn’t drag the ball over an onrushing MacMath.
Ten minutes later, MacMath came up with an astonishing double save, first palming away a close-range shot from Yeboah, then getting back up and getting across the goal to take a Bongokuhle Hlongwane blast off the chest.
It was fitting that the game came down to a goalkeeper showdown in the shootout. MacMath made the only save — but it was St. Clair who gets to claim the victory.
