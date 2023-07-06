It's official. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi returned to the MLS on Thursday, signing for the remainder of Minnesota United's season with 2024 and 2025 club options.

Tajouri-Shradi, who was observed at Loons practice for the first time Wednesday, will not occupy an international roster spot. He became a permanent U.S. resident in February 2019 while with New York City FC.

Across his four seasons with that club, the 29-year-old Libyan winger netted 28 goals in 93 matches from 2018-2021 before his brief stint with Los Angeles FC was mired by health issues.

"He wanted to get back in the league, and the minute we found that out, we explored it and we kept pushing it," Heath said Wednesday. "His last year has been a bit stop and start with him with his injury."

He only appeared in six matches for the Black and Gold amid three separate injuries to his pelvis, hamstring and leg, the last of which also caused him to miss games for Cyprus first-division team, AC Omonia.

Tajouri-Shradi scored only one goal in 14 appearances for Omonia. His otherwise solid resume also includes the six matches he's played with the Libyan national team.

"Certainly, he's got the pedigree to play and play well in this league and score goals in this league," Heath said. "We think he'd be a nice little piece to add till the end of the season, and we'll take it from then."