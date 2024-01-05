Minnesota United interim head coach Sean McAuley has left the club to pursue other opportunities while the Loons continue searching for a new head coach to replace fired Adrian Heath.

MNUFC2 head coach Cameron Knowles becomes interim head coach until new chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad arrives fully on the job from English club Barnsley FC and can conclude the coaching search. He left Barnsley last month.

A Loons assistant coach the last four years, McAuley coached the regular season's final two games after Heath and technical director Mark Watson were fired. The Loons beat L.A. Galaxy at home and lost at Sporting Kansas City on Decision Day, and they missed the playoffs after making them four consecutive seaonss.

Knowles spent nine years as a coach with Portland, beginning in 2012. He was an assistant coach for six of those seasons. He coached the Timbers 2 team for three seasons in USL Championship league. He has been a video analyst, MLS Next Pro team coach and MNUFC2 head coach as well.

The search for a first-team head coach continues. Players are due to report next Saturday for preseason training. El-Ahmad's arrival is pending his visa status. The team will train in Mexico and near Palm Springs as well as Blaine during the preseason. The regular season begins Feb. 24 at Austin.

Schedule change

The Loons' April 20 game at Charlotte has moved to Sunday, April 21 at 5 p.m. (Central), and will be broadcast nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes.