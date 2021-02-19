Minnesota United will add its second ''homegrown player'' next week when it signs Patrick Weah, a 17-year-old forward and former Wayzata High School star.

Weah was born in Liberia and is the nephew of former soccer great and current Liberian President George Weah. His 20-year-old cousin, Tim, plays in France's first division and has played 10 games with the U.S. men's national team.

Patrick Weah lived in Maple Grove starting his freshman year of high school at Wayzata, where he played on state championship and runner-up teams in two seasons. He played in the Loons' academy system after that and has trained with club's first team.

This month he played in St. Louis University's first three 2021 season games, scoring a goal in his first game.

Weah is returning to Minnesota on Sunday to turn pro next week, sources said.

Weah joins goalkeeper Fred Emmings — a St. Paul resident who was signed a year ago at age 15 — as the club's two first two homegrown players. The MLS program allows teams to sign local players from their development academies directly to first-team rosters.

Weah's uncle starred for A.C. Milan, Paris-St. Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City during an 18-year playing career that ended in 2003. He was named the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year and won the Golden Ball that year, too. He was elected Liberia's president in 2017.

After Patrick Weah signed to play at St. Louis University, coach Kevin Kalish called him "one of the most powerful, dominating forwards in the nation.''