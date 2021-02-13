Minnesota United players and the rest of Major League Soccer will report to their teams March 1 and begin preseason training March 8, six weeks before the 2021 season starts April 17.

A seven-day quarantine that includes medical exams and testing precedes on-field training's start. The Loons will train at their Blaine facility and will also train outdoors elsewhere in warmer weather, likely Florida.

Players may train individually during their quarantine period and participate in group training once they clear the medical exams and testing. Technical staffs and coaches may not be present during group training before March 1.

Four MLS team already qualified for the CONCACAF Champions League — Atlanta, Philadelphia, Portland and MLS champion Columbus — will report Feb. 24 for their quarantines. Toronto FC players report Feb. 17 to train for the Canadian Championship final.

The complete 2021 MLS season schedule will be announced by early March.

JERRY ZGODA