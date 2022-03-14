Young Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair saved everything he faced, even another penalty kick, in a surprise start Sunday at the New York Red Bulls, and striker Luis Amarilla scored his first goal in his second stint with the Loons.

Amarilla's deft 51st-minute volley at Harrison, N.J., stood as the winner in a 1-0 decision over a Red Bulls team that played its home opener after it opened the season by winning 3-1 at San Jose and 4-1 at Toronto.

The Loons have started the season 1-0-2 after they lost their first four games to start last season but made the playoffs anyway.

St. Clair started his first MLS regular-season game since a loss at Colorado on May 8, 2021, and did so for starter Tyler Miller, who was ill.

St. Clair started last season's first-round playoff game at Portland as well after Miller tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Clair kept the game scoreless time and again before Amarilla scored the only goal of the game.

Both he and the Loons held on in the closing minutes of stoppage time when the Red Bulls pushed but despite the pressure couldn't get the equalizer.

Amarilla promised 25 goals when the Loons signed him before the 2020 season. But he scored three goals in his one and only MLS season before the club brought him back before this season after he spent a season away.

Amarilla scored with a volley crisply struck with his right foot after Hassani Dotson's curling cross from the right side headed toward the back post.

Star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso almost made it 2-0 in the 75th minute when Amarilla's pass found him free for a little left-footed shot he tried to curve around Red Bulls keeper Carlos Coronel.

But Coronel turned away the shot from close range.

St. Clair now has faced four penalty kicks in MLS during his four-year pro career and has stopped three of them. The other one missed the net.

St. Clair's stop came in the first 14th minute after a video review ruled Dotson had touched a bouncing ball with his left arm inside the 18-yard penalty box.

Red Bulls star striker Patryk Klimala took the kick, aiming it toward the goal's lower right corner. But St. Clair dived to his left and smothered the ball efficiently.

St. Clair made other first-half saves that kept the game tied when it probably shouldn't have been. He came well off his line to leap and snatch a crossing pass in the sixth minute. Then he made a stretching save on Lewis Morgan's left-footed strike headed for the goal's upper left corner in the eighth minute.

In between, Klimala's right-footed shot from the middle of the box went wide right.

The Loons' best chance came when Reynoso went off with the ball on a full run alone on goal, but New York's Dru Yearwood came from behind and knocked the ball free before Reynoso could shoot.

Loons coach Adrian Heath had to juggle his starting 11 again, just when he thought his team was getting close to full health.

After Friday's training, he said only starting right back Romain Metanire was out for Sunday for sure. As it turned out, injuries and illness reconfigured the lineup again, beginning with St. Clair making his first start this season for Miller.

The Loons' veteran keeper was a lineup scratch because he had the flu, a team spokesperson said, while three potential backline defenders were out as well.

Starting right back Romain Metanire (thigh), center back Bakaye Dibassy (ankle) and fullback Oniel Fisher (thigh) were out as well. Brent Kallman started for Dibassy at center back, Dotson moved from the defensive midfield to right back for Fisher, who had been starting for Metanire.

Defender D.J. Taylor started at left back for Chase Gasper, who came off the injured list with a head injury sustained in the preseason finale and was designated a substitute on Sunday.

Snow flurries fell before the game with the temperature around 30 after the Loons last week drew with Nashville SC in rain, fog, lightning and 33-degree temperature at Allianz Field.