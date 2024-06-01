HOUSTON — The Twins couldn't quite force a Game 5 in their AL Division Series against Houston last October, so we'll never know if Pablo López would have dominated the Astros once again in the series-deciding game.

But it's not hard to imagine it might have gone something like this.

López pitched seven strong innings on Friday, giving up just six hits and allowing only one Astro — Alex Bregman, who hit Lopez's lone mistake pitch off the left-field foul pole — to reach third base as Minnesota won for the eighth time in 10 games, 6-1 inside Minute Maid Park.

López, who provided seven shutout innings here in the Twins' lone ALDS victory, was a different pitcher than the one who had allowed 16 runs over his last 16 innings. Heck, he even looked different, having cropped his beard down to a goatee.

His fastball velocity reached 96 mph, and his sweeper helped López pile up 17 swing-and-misses. He allowed a couple of infield hits, but struck out six, walked only one and, other than the first-pitch sweeper that Bregman lofted a mere 348 feet to the Crawford Boxes, had little trouble controlling the Astros' lineup. He threw just 93 pitches to get through seven innings.

Astros starter Ronel Blanco, on the other hand, absorbed his first loss of the season and easily his worst start of 2024. Blanco, who no-hit the Blue Jays in April, gave up only three hits, but four runs, in part because he walked three Twins, too.

The Twins' biggest weapon against the righthander, who served a 10-game suspension earlier this month when a foreign substance was found on his glove? Patience.

In the third inning, Willi Castro smacked a triple to the center-field wall on the sixth pitch of his at-bat, and José Miranda battled through an 11-pitch confrontation before drawing a walk. Blanco struck out Trevor Larnach, but Carlos Correa followed with an RBI double to right field, and Alex Kirilloff hit a sacrifice fly, putting the Twins ahead thanks to a 32-pitch inning.

Two innings later, Castro led off with a nine-pitch walk, and Miranda flew out on the Bianco's fourth pitch. Then came Larnach, who worked the count to 3-2, fouled off a couple, and crushed the ninth pitch of the at-bat 401 feet over the center field wall, a two-run shot.

Carlos Santana outdid him a few innings later, smacking a 405-foot homer into the Astros' bullpen off reliever Alex Speas, and Ryan Jeffers set up another run by doubling Max Kepler, who was hit by a pitch, to third. Kepler scored on Manual Margot's grounder to shortstop.

López's first seven-inning start since Opening Day had an added benefit of resting the Twins' bullpen. With Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran not needed, Steven Okert and Cole Sands each pitched a scoreless inning to finish off the Astros and disappoint a jersey-giveaway crowd of 36,903.