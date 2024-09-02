Twins at Rays preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Tampa Bay update: The Rays (67-69) have an uphill climb to make the playoffs for the sixth year in a row, falling two games below .500 after losing two of three at home to San Diego. The 4-3 loss Sunday dropped them seven games behind the Twins and Kansas City in the wild-card race. ... SS José Caballero leads the AL with 37 stolen bases. ... Littell, who was with the Twins as a reliever from 2018 to ’20, was activated from the injured list. He made 24 starts this season before landing on the IL on Aug. 17 because of shoulder fatigue. ... The Rays are 35-36 at home, a year after they were tied for MLB’s best home record at 53-28. They are 10-11 vs. the AL Central.