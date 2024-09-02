FOUR-GAME SERIES AT TROPICANA FIELD
Twins at Rays preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report
The Tampa Bay Rays need a September surge if they are going to return to the playoffs.
All games on BSN, 830 AM and 102.9 FM
Monday, 5:50 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-3, 3.85 ERA) vs. RHP Zack Littell (5-8, 3.89)
Tuesday, 5:50 p.m.: RHP David Festa (2-4, 4.89) vs. LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 3.67)
Wednesday, 5:50 p.m.: TBA vs. TBA
Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Pablo López (13-8, 4.05) vs. RHP Taj Bradley (6-9, 4.35)
Twins update: The Twins (74-62) begin a seven-game road trip after concluding a 3-6 homestand with a 4-3, come-from-behind victory over Toronto on Sunday. The Twins, 7-13 vs. AL East teams, lost two of three to the Rays in June at Target Field. Each game was decided by a run, with Tampa Bay winning the final two games of the series in 10 innings. The Twins went 1-5 against the Rays last season. ... OF Manuel Margot (right groin strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Margot played for the Rays for the past four seasons. ... The Twins, who are 35-32 on the road this season, conclude the road trip with three games at Kansas City.
Tampa Bay update: The Rays (67-69) have an uphill climb to make the playoffs for the sixth year in a row, falling two games below .500 after losing two of three at home to San Diego. The 4-3 loss Sunday dropped them seven games behind the Twins and Kansas City in the wild-card race. ... SS José Caballero leads the AL with 37 stolen bases. ... Littell, who was with the Twins as a reliever from 2018 to ’20, was activated from the injured list. He made 24 starts this season before landing on the IL on Aug. 17 because of shoulder fatigue. ... The Rays are 35-36 at home, a year after they were tied for MLB’s best home record at 53-28. They are 10-11 vs. the AL Central.
The Twins defense didn’t help David Festa escape the fourth inning with a lead, and the offense didn’t capitalize on scoring opportunities in Minnesota’s sixth loss in nine games.