Twins chairman Jim Pohlad on Monday informed team employees that he is stepping away from the day-to-day oversight of the team and is promoting his nephew, Joe Pohlad, to Executive Chair.

Joe Pohlad, 40, is the grandson of former Twins owner Carl Pohlad and the son of Bob Pohlad, one of Carl's three sons and a co-owner of the Twins.

Joe Pohlad has worked in the Twins' organization since 2007, spending time in a variety of departments to prepare himself for a leadership role. He has worked in baseball operations and marketing and oversaw the Twins' recent rebranding and unveiling of new uniforms.

Carl Pohlad died in 2009. During his last years, Bob Pohlad briefly became the Twins' public point person, but Jim Pohlad, 69, wound up taking on that role in 2009 and holding it until his decision to retire as Twins chairman.

Jim Pohlad will remain the Twins' controlling owner and will continue to work as a liaison with Major League Baseball.