The Twins set up a baseball diamond fashion show catwalk in front of a packed Mall of America rotunda Friday and unveiled new branding and uniforms for 2023.

DJ Matty Matt bumped rapper T.I.'s "What You Know" — Joe Mauer's walk-up song for his Twins career — as fans waited for the reveal.

In a nod to the the younger crowd, tracks from young artists like LIzzo also blasted through the three-story party.

And that was the Twins' mission with the new designs: "Inspired by the past" and "Built for the future."

Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said the organization has been working on the rebrand "for the better part of two years."

The front office and fans had a hand in the designs.

"We wanted to make cool jerseys," Executive Vice President Joe Pohlad told the crowd. "We wanted to make something that connected with you."

The new “Twin Cities” jersey has flags on a sleeve representing Minneapolis and St. Paul.

A new blue "M' logo with a red four-pronged star was highlighted, as well as a cream-colored home uniform with "Twin Cities" written in script across the front,

The team also showed off new home white and home navy uniforms as well as road gray and road navy designs.