Just hours before a 6 p.m. Friday deadline for offering arbitration-eligible contracts for next season, the Twins announced they traded third baseman Gio Urshela to the Angels.

The Twins in return received minor league pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo, 19, who had a 4.62 ERA in 10 starts for the Angels' Class A affiliate last season. He's a Venezuela native and was ranked the 22nd-best prospect in the Angels organization, per MLB.com.

Urshela, who came to the Twins before the start of the last season in the Josh Donaldson trade, was one of the team's most consistent and durable players a year ago when he hit .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBI.

But he has the potential to make more than $9 million in arbitration, and the Twins had until Friday's deadline to decide whether to keep him at that price or let him become a free agent.

The Twins have a natural succession plan at third base with Jose Miranda, who hit 15 homers and batted .268 as a rookie while mostly learning on the fly playing first base.

"I think third base is more natural for me. During my minor league career I played more third base," Miranda said during Friday's uniform reveal at Mall of America, before the Urshela trade was announced. "But obviously I told them I would play anywhere they wanted, so they put me at first more this past year. Next year I'm ready for wherever they want me."