Words taken from an interview Royce Lewis conducted when he returned from the injured list earlier this month have been repeated in the clubhouse and dugout: "Royce does Royce things."

Lewis keeps making things happen. In the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Oakland Athletics, which the Twins swept with an 8-7 victory at Target Field, he crushed a two-run homer to left field, one pitch after he hooked a potential home run a few feet foul. He has a team-record seven homers in his first 12 games of the season.

Another factor for what Lewis brings to the lineup, besides all the homers, is helping the hitters in front of him. Carlos Correa benefitted in the first game with two homers. In the second game, Jose Miranda lifted a first-pitch slider into the second deck in left field for a go-ahead homer off A's reliever Dany Jiménez.

The Twins have won seven of their last eight games and earned their first four-game sweep against Oakland since 2007.

"You know you're getting pitched to," Correa said after the 12th multihomer game of his career. "He's a guy that will go deep at some point in that game, so you don't want to have people on base when he's hitting."

The Twins won the first game of the doubleheader, 6-2. Correa and Lewis hit back-to-back homers in the first inning. Correa homered again in the fourth inning, a solo blast to the third deck in left field, as he cemented his status as the hottest hitter in the American League. Bailey Ober struck out eight and allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings.

Many Twins players celebrated Father's Day between games in the doubleheader. Reliever Jay Jackson sat at his locker feeding his 11-month-old son a bottle. Correa's oldest son, Kylo, politely asked Lewis if he could have eye black painted on his face. Jhoan Duran played with his kids in a hallway outside the clubhouse.

After father-son bonding time, the second game of the doubleheader turned into a slugfest. Lewis started it with his two-run homer in the first inning.

"Royce is a guy that we've been working ever since I've met him," Correa said. "He's a generational talent and he's going the right way. He takes advice very well. He applies it better than anyone I've ever seen."

There were a lot of swings during the second inning. Austin Martin gave the Twins arguably their best defensive play of the season, robbing a two-run homer from Oakland catcher Shea Langeliers. Martin tracked the ball to the wall in left-center field, leapt and reached his arm over the eight-foot-tall fence, snagging the ball as it was set to drop in Oakland's bullpen.

Martin briefly fell to the ground after colliding with the wall, and Tyler Soderstrom smartly advanced to third after tagging up at first base, but the reactions in the bullpen told the story of the improbable catch. Three A's relievers all put their hands on their heads, two of them spinning around in disbelief. Twins reliever Louie Varland jumped out of his chair in the bullpen and raised his arms.

After the stunning catch, the A's took a 3-2 lead. Paddack walked the next batter, then surrendered an RBI double to Seth Brown, which Martin bobbled for a run-scoring error. With two outs, Zack Gelof lined an RBI double in the left-center gap.

Paddack, who gave up two solo homers in the third inning, was pulled after 2 1/3 innings, the first time he's failed to pitch at least four innings in a start this season.

Trevor Larnach pulled the Twins ahead in the bottom of the second inning with a three-run homer. After falling into a 0-2 count, he took two pitches at the top of the strike zone that were called balls before rocketing a low fastball into the right field seats.

Oakland's starter Joey Estes lasted only 2 2/3 innings, yielding eight hits and six runs. He was removed after giving up a go-ahead RBI double to Martin in the third inning.

The Twins had a two-run lead after Correa dropped an RBI single to right field in the sixth inning, scoring Lewis who drew a walk. Varland, called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader, allowed four consecutive two-out singles in the seventh inning, including a game-tying RBI bloop single to Langeliers.

After Varland allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings, Josh Staumont and Griffin Jax combined for the final seven outs with only one baserunner.











