Happy Hour at Target Field ended long before Friday afternoon's weather-delayed first pitch was thrown, but that didn't stop the Twins from joining the party in a wild and wacky 8-6 victory over Kansas City.

They led 7-2 after four innings and persevered for their fifth victory in six games of this 10-game homestand that ends Sunday.

Friday's victory included three more home runs – including the 100th of Jorge Polanco's career — by a team that now has hit one in 11 consecutive games, longest currently in the majors.

And don't forget Michael A. Taylor's adventurous bunt double in the fourth inning, when he laid down a safety squeeze to score Joey Gallo and ended up on second base before it was all over.

The Twins hung on despite the Royals' comeback attempt on a day when starter Pablo López gave up six runs in six-plus innings and Griffin Jax, Caleb Thielbar and Jorge López had to sweat out some tight moments from there.

The Royals scored two in the sixth and two more in the seventh, but got no closer. They loaded the bases in the ninth inning with two out, but Jorge López struck out Nick Pratto to end the game.

It all came on a promotional day that included a rare 3:10 p.m. Friday start intended to bring fans starting their weekends early to the ballpark in iffy April for $6 draft beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 sodas. (6-1-2, get it for anyone who's still familiar with area codes?)

Rain pushed the start two hours toward dinnertime, but it didn't Twins leadoff man Max Kepler to tie the score with a 412-foot hit to right-center fielder for his third homer this season.

That tied the score after Kansas City took its first lead in five games vs. the Twins this season. Bobby Witt Jr. led off the game with a double and came around to score on a Salvador Perez sacrifice fly.

The Twins led 3-1 into the fourth when Taylor laid down a safety squeeze that scored Gallo and lured the corner infielders and pitcher Jordan Lyles so close nobody covered any of the three bases.

Taylor ended up standing safe at second and the Twins led 4-2 with one out.

After Kepler was hit by a pitch and Carlos Correa popped out, Polanco clobbered a three-run homer 379 feet down the right-field line for his second this season.

Polanco has now hit safely in all seven games since he returned from knee inflammation that ended last season early and started this one late. He has the two homers, four doubles and now nine RBI.

The Twins now have hit 20 home runs in their 11-game consecutive streak, dating to April 18. That's the most in baseball in that time.

Most of them have come in cold conditions at home and elsewhere before the weather – and the Twins presumably – warms up.

"That's really encouraging," Twins manager Rocco Baldalli said Thursday. "I had no idea [about the streak], but that's good to find out. I'm not surprised. We talked about how we've been swinging the bats lately and it has been a lot better and looks good. We've been playing in some cooler conditions and some days when the wind is blowing in a little bit as well. So it's not easy."