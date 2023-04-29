IMPACT PLAYER: Jorge Polanco, Twins
The second baseman hit his 100th career homer in the four-run fourth for a 7-2 lead from which the Royals never recovered.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive games Joey Gallo has an extra-base hit. He tripled in the fourth inning, his 10th career triple.
5-0 The Twins' record against the Royals this season, including three-game series to start the season in Kansas City. This game was the first of the five the Twins trailed in.
100 Twins starter Pablo López's career starts and appearances.
