With the future of sports TV arriving at an uncertain juncture, one NBA and WNBA franchise are moving forward with a plan that feels like a blast from the past.

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury have cut ties with Bally Sports Arizona, the regional sports carrier that has carried their games for 20 years. The plan for their upcoming seasons: A new deal with an over-the-air carrier that will televise games locally for free, with a streaming option also available at a yet-to-be-determined price.

Per ESPN, the new deal could cost the Suns "tens of millions" of dollars in yearly revenue in the form of rights fees they previously received from Bally's parent company Diamond Sports. But it will make games available to an estimated 2.8 million viewers — about 2 million more than currently have access via Bally Sports Arizona.

"We're not focusing on money. We're focusing on winning, success and taking care of fans, taking care of the community," new team owner Mat Ishbia said, per ESPN. "What happens is you always end up making money. It always works out."

This development is surely being watched by many leagues, teams and markets — including those in the Twin Cities.

Diamond Sports filed for bankruptcy last month, four years after financing a more than $10 billion purchase of 19 regional sports networks — including Bally Sports North — with an abundance of debt. As their subscriber base eroded across many markets, their financial situation worsened.

The Twins are in a particularly interesting position. Their contract with Bally Sports North, which pays them more than $40 million a year, is finished at the end of this season. They could be described as eager to find a new solution after years of frustration with the regional carrier.

In the short term, Diamond Sports withheld a scheduled payment to the Twins — while BSN has continued to show games. MLB filed a motion on behalf of the Twins and other affected teams seeking to force Diamond to either pay up or let MLB take over the broadcast and distribution of games.

More clarity on that should come May 31, when a bankruptcy judge is slated to hear arguments on the matter.

What distribution model the Twins end up going with in the future remains to be seen, but MLB is very interested in controlling and centralizing the rights of as many teams as possible.

If making games widely available becomes the primary goal, perhaps the move by the Suns and Mercury will provide some guidance.

Here are four other things you should know today:

*The grades were largely above-average for the Vikings after they selected USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the No. 23 pick in the first round Thursday. A talented playmaker can certainly help Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the entire offense.

Still, I can't help but feel underwhelmed — as I talked about on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast.

Perhaps it was the expectations the team created by signaling a QB change could be on the way. They'll be fine, at least on offense in 2023. Beyond that, it's hard to see the vision.

*That infamous practice when Jimmy Butler, in the midst of demanding a trade, challenged his Wolves teammates? Former Wolves guard Jeff Teague opened up about it recently.

*The Twins got a scare from pitcher Tyler Mahle, who left with elbow discomfort after four innings of a 7-1 win Thursday against Kansas City. The Twins should hope it's not serious. And they should know that right now they look like the definitive best team in a woeful AL Central.

*We already knew Kentucky QB Will Levis, surprisingly not picked in Thursday's first round, eats bananas with the peel on. Now we know he also puts mayo in his coffee.