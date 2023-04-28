The Vikings didn't make any moves to trade up in the draft, instead waiting patiently as the first round unfolded and Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison stayed on the board. As of now, the team won't draft again until No. 87 in the third round.

How did draft analysts view the Vikings' first round selection? Here's a round-up of opinions:

ESPN (no grade): The departure of longtime starter Adam Thielen created an obvious hole. Veteran K.J. Osborn has been expected to slide into Thielen's role, but the Vikings were predominantly a three-receiver offense under coach Kevin O'Connell last season. Justin Jefferson, Osborn, Addison and possibly 2022 draft pick Jalen Nailor would be expected to fill those spots in 2023 ... The Vikings' decision to sit and wait for Addison means they likely won't have a quarterback to groom as a successor to Kirk Cousins, whose contract expires after the 2023 season. They could have drafted either Will Levis or Hendon Hooker at No. 23, but they clearly did not consider either player to be worthy.

Pro Football Focus (no grade): The Vikings stick at Pick 23 and come away with a talented wide receiver to pair with Justin Jefferson. Addison won the Biletnikoff Award with Pittsburgh in 2021 before transferring to USC, and he finished the past two seasons with 25 touchdowns from 159 receptions.

CBS Sports (A): He will be a perfect complement to Justin Jefferson, He is a great route runner. Needs to get a little bigger since he weighs 175 pounds, but that will happen.

Sports Illustrated (C): The run on receivers continued in Minnesota, with the Vikings taking Addison to play opposite Justin Jefferson. While the player is terrific, Minnesota had one of the league's worst defenses in 2022 and still has ample holes. There were terrific options in edge rusher Nolan Smith and corner Deonte Banks as well. Good player, strange pick.

Yahoo Sports (B+): Addison is the ideal No. 2 wide receiver prospect, and that's exactly what he's going to be in the NFL playing next to Justin Jefferson. In an offense that projects to throw the ball a lot, especially if the Vikings trade Dalvin Cook, Addison can be a star.

Bleacher Report (B): As good as Addison is at getting open, no one can overlook the fact that he's a 173-pound target who dealt with a nagging ankle injury during his final season on campus. He's also a marginal athlete. None of his testing numbers at the NFL combine even reached the 60th percentile among wide receivers, according to Mockdraftable. Despite being lighter, Addison barely cracked a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. But the evaluation centers on what Addison can do. He can get open. He knows how to pace his routes and set up defenders. He's a reliable pass-catcher. He can create after the catch.

NFL.com (A): Addison was too strong a value for the Vikings to pass up. He would have been picked earlier if not for his slight build, average top-end speed for his size and occasional drops. Addison is such a tough player, though.

SB Nation (A): Despite his size and frame, he just knows how to get open. He has a nice understanding of how to create space and how to work blind spots against opposing defenders. In Minnesota, he won't face as much attention because of some guy named Justin Jefferson, but he's a very nice complement to Jefferson and will make that offense more efficient.

Fox Sports (A-): Addison may not be as big or dynamic as some of the other top receivers in this class, but he's a significantly more polished player, winning with fluidity and savviness alike. He has the sure routes and hands to potentially became a real stat-monster in the NFL, specializing out of the slot. The greater size and physicality he'll face at the pro level are legitimate concerns, but modern NFL rules favor slight pass-catchers like Addison.