Colleges

Minnesota State Mankato women’s soccer team heads to NCAA Division II semifinals

Minnesota State Mankato, the first NSIC team to advance this far in the tournament, will take on Columbus State on Friday.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 13, 2024 at 12:08AM

The Minnesota State Mankato women’s soccer team will play Columbus State in the semifinals of the NCAA Division II championships on Friday in Matthews, N.C.

The Mavericks, the first team from the NSIC to reach the semifinals of the tournament, advanced with a shootout victory over Grand Valley State in the quarterfinals.

The other semifinal will feature Franklin Pierce against Cal Poly Pomona. The championship game will be played Sunday.

The Mavericks (17-1-7) are in the tournament for the 12th consecutive time; it was not played in 2020.

Sophomore Maddix Archer leads the Mavericks in scoring with nine goals and eight assists.

Goalkeeper Clare Longueville, a senior, has allowed just five goals and has a .941 save percentage.

The Mavericks have outscored opponents 49-6. Midfielder Lucy Weninger, a grad student, was named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-America first team Tuesday.

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

