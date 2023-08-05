The Twins made strong moves at the 2022 trading deadline to improve their pitching, bringing in starter Tyler Mahle and relievers Jorge López and Michael Fulmer.

Following the games of Aug. 4, 2022, they were 55-50 and leading the American League Central Division by one game over Cleveland and two games over the Chicago White Sox.

Attendance had been mediocre, but the complaints from the Twins loyalists were not over-the-top. OK, there was criticism aimed at manager Rocco Baldelli for pulling starters early, and he did have a strong defense for that:

The starters were Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan and pray for rain.

Carlos Correa, the much-honored shortstop, wasn't living up to his billing — an OK average of .266, but only 37 runs knocked in and an untimely 12 grounded-into double plays.

Byron Buxton, in the first season of his seven-year deal, was hitting home runs (a whoppin' 26 at that point), although with a modest total of 46 RBI. Plus, he had a disturbing 100 strikeouts in 297 at-bats.

A year ago, it did seem Correa was here to add some class to the infield for one season, and Buxton was still in center field, capable of covering that acreage as have few others in MLB history.

Hey, the Vikings were getting started with a new coach, and as an afterthought to Purple anticipation, the first-place Twins were taking a bit of heat from the usual suspects — Star Tribune comment posters and angry Twitterites — but that was about it.

Exactly one year later, the Twins were about to start a three-game series vs. Arizona on Friday night at Target Field. They entered 56-54, with a 2½-game lead in the AL Central over a Cleveland team weakened at the trade deadline and then three noncompetitive clubs — including the miserable, underachieving, veteran-swapping White Sox.

And yet from what seems like all corners, we have Twins followers blowing a fuse.

Guess what?

An attendee of the first-ever Twins game at Met Stadium in April 1961 and a dedicated student of this club for 63 seasons … I've been in that large group hurling venom at a TV screen that is only responsible for revealing the blunders.

I'd swear on a Bible held by former Twins chapel leader Jerry Terrell, this happened last Tuesday:

Correa led off against Dakota Hudson, a St. Louis pitcher moved into the rotation due only to the trade of two Cardinals starters.

Hudson reached two strikes. He threw a breaking ball that reached the other batter's box. Correa swung and missed by a foot.

"I will not watch another night of flailing by our heroes, winners of a postseason game as recently as 2004,'' I said remotely to Dick Bremer and Roy Smalley, the BSN broadcasters. "Good night, gentlemen.''

And that was it. Back to "Malaka,'' a crime TV series from Spain that I'd been watching. Not too bad. Consider it.

I knew there would be some violence upcoming, but it couldn't be as disturbing as Correa swinging at that breaking ball.

Yes, the Twins wound up getting Correa back for six years, $200 million, after the Giants and the Mets used the same orthopedic expert to back out of much larger contracts.

Terrific shortstop. Also, leading the world by hitting into 20 double plays and batting .223 with 45 RBI.

How can a hitter of Correa's talent, not yet 29, find himself batting .223, with an on-base percentage of .298?

Impossible. So that and $200 million are a starting point for fandom's bad attitude.

Then there's Buxton. Batting .207, with 109 strikeouts, but worse for the choir of unhappiness … he's not playing in the field.

He's been a full-time designated hitter in an attempt to keep him in the lineup. That had been the case, which mollified no one because Buxton went through horrendous slumps.

Then, on Friday, he went on the injured list, replaced on the roster by Jordan Luplow, a waiver claim batting .233 in minors.

More to irritate our baseball crowd.

And that's without a mention of signing Joey Gallo for $11 million to strike out in 43% of plate appearances as the Twins charge toward an all-time MLB record for team strikeouts.

Our team is in first place, and we're mad, and we're not going to take it anymore.

(Note: Fans were mostly happy last Aug. 4. The Twins then went 23-34 and finished fourth.)