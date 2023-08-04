The Twins didn't complete a trade for a righthanded hitter before Tuesday's trade deadline, but they added one Friday.

Jordan Luplow, who has spent most of the 2023 season at Class AAA, was claimed off waivers after the outfielder was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The Twins transferred reliever Brock Stewart to the 60-day injured list to make room for Luplow on the 40-man roster.

Luplow, 29, has a career .833 OPS against lefthanded pitching. The Twins haven't announced a corresponding move to add him to the 26-man roster, but he likely fits in a platoon role. His career .644 OPS against righties is below average.

He played seven games with the Blue Jays before he was designated for assignment, recording three hits in 14 at-bats with eight strikeouts. The Blue Jays claimed him off waivers from Atlanta in April, and he hit .239 with eight homers and 31 RBI in 48 minor league games. At AAA, he posted a .914 OPS against lefties.

The Twins scored four runs against Cardinals lefty starter Matthew Liberatore during their 5-3 victory Thursday, but they still own the league's lowest batting average (.221) and on-base percentage (.290) against lefthanded pitching this season. They have the third-lowest slugging percentage (.372).

Stewart, sidelined with right elbow soreness, experienced a setback after a bullpen session last weekend when he felt forearm soreness afterward and he underwent a medical resonance imaging exam Tuesday. He is not eligible to return from the 60-day IL before Aug. 25. Head trainer Nick Paparesta said the team would be cautious with Stewart because he had Tommy John surgery earlier in his career.

"I just think he's got a little bit more of a lingering, longer muscle strain than we initially anticipated," Paparesta said Tuesday. "With the velocity he throws at, you get a little bit more worrisome about that."