Injuries devastated the Minnesota Twins last summer. This year, injuries might save them.

• Joe Ryan going on the injured list with a groin strain could have been devastating for a team in a tight race. Instead, his injury opened a door for Dallas Keuchel, who pitched a perfect game for 6 ⅓ innings Sunday in a 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh, which gave the Twins a six-game lead in the American League Central.

The Twins have won two of Keuchel's three starts. After a day off Monday, they are scheduled to play 29 games in 30 days, including nine of their next 12 against first-place teams. With Ryan close to returning, the Twins can treat Keuchel as valuable depth, or go to a six-man rotation.

"I think that's a possibility, I do," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "Before I walked down here to come talk to everyone, it's one of the things we were just talking about and will continue to talk about. I don't think we're going to have a decision made on who's pitching on what day and how it all works together quite yet, but it's nice to have a lot of guys throwing the ball well at the same time."

Baldelli's last two starting pitchers, Sonny Gray and Keuchel, carried a perfect game into at least the sixth inning. Friday night, staff ace Pablo López ran his record in August to 4-0 with a 0.36 ERA.

Bailey Ober's breakout season has led to him pitching a career-high 113⅔ innings this season as of mid-August. Kenta Maeda has pitched exceptionally well coming off Tommy John surgery. Gray has had trouble finishing off his starts. A sixth pitcher in the rotation could make the Twins better now and heading into the playoffs.

"That would be great for us," third baseman Royce Lewis said. "That would help save some guys' arms, especially going into the postseason, because we'd love to make a deep run and that's an extra month of ball. So you need guys feeling healthy, feeling good and fresh."

The Twins have their best rotation in more than 50 years. A franchise that usually struggles to find a competent fifth starter now might have six.

• Byron Buxton going on the injured list with a hamstring strain has allowed the Twins to use their designated hitter spot for a variety of bats, allowing them to play platoon baseball and opening a roster spot for Matt Wallner, who has been one of their best players this month.

Buxton going on the injured list also allows him to prepare himself to play center field as the team heads toward the postseason. One person with knowledge of the Twins' thoughts said that they believe Buxton will be a better offensive player if he spends the game in the outfield, as opposed to moping between at-bats when he doesn't get a hit.

Buxton is a superior athlete. As a DH, he had gotten into the bad habit of rarely venturing onto the field unless he was taking an at-bat, a dramatic departure for a player who has dominated games with his glove and speed.

• Last year's wave of injuries prompted the Twins to spend extra time looking for quality depth this offseason. That led to the signings that gave them a powerhouse bench that includes Donovan Solano, Michael A. Taylor and Willi Castro.

Knowing they had a surplus of position players also allowed them to trade for López. That deal cost them Luis Arraez but gave them the pitcher who, if they hold their division lead, will be their most imposing Game 1 playoff starting pitcher since Johan Santana in 2006.

• The Twins have two starters (Byron Buxton and Alex Kirilloff) and one of their three most talented relievers (Brock Stewart) on the injured list.

Stewart has effectively been replaced by Emilio Pagán, who has a 1.37 ERA in his last 27 appearances. Solano has helped ease the loss of Kirilloff. Taylor's fielding and power have allowed the Twins to survive the loss of Buxton.

Treating injuries as inevitable prompted the Twins to build a deep roster this season. Keuchel's stunning performance Sunday seems to have made them even deeper.