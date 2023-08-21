Introduction: Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse shared an opinion just last week with host Michael Rand that Dallas Keuchel doesn't belong on a major league roster. The Keuchel, coming off a disaster of a start against the Phillies, took a perfect game into the seventh for the Twins on Sunday. Baseball is a strange and wonderful game, and the Twins have been getting the best of it lately.

15:00: The Vikings might have depth problems across their roster this season, but particularly on the offensive line. That showed up in a big way in their preseason loss to Tennessee over the weekend.

22:00: Anthony Edwards earns high praise from Steve Kerr.

29:00: Can Augsburg be a football contender in the MIAC?

