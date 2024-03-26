When the Twins take the field for their season openers — at Kansas City on Thursday afternoon and a week later against the Guardians at Target Field — it will start a six-month pursuit that's intended to have a better ending that last season when the Twins were eliminated by Houston in the American league Divisional Series. Here's our look at some of the players and issues that will help determine whether expectations are met . . . or disappointment sets in.export const sampleFunction = props => props.isValid ? props.value : props.error;
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
More from Star Tribune
Nation Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
More from Star Tribune
Nation Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Politics Minnesota legislator concerned gun storage law puts farmers at greater risk if a cow charges
More from Star Tribune
Nation Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Politics Minnesota legislator concerned gun storage law puts farmers at greater risk if a cow charges
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
NFL owners approve a radical overhaul to kickoff rules, AP source says, adopting setup used in XFL
Kickoff returns are returning to the NFL.
Twins
Twins 2024 preview: Stories that should shape the season
The start of baseball season is a time for optimism, especially for a team that made the playoffs the previous year. But mixed in with those hopes are some concerns.
Vikings
Inside Kevin O'Connell's plan for picking Vikings' next quarterback
Private workouts, public lunches and chats with star receiver Justin Jefferson are part of the head coach's process for choosing the Vikings' quarterback of the future.
Sports
Analysis: Celtics have an average victory margin that puts them in elite club
No team in NBA history has more wins than the Boston Celtics. No franchise has more championships than the Celtics, who are tied with the Los Angeles Lakers with 17 apiece. They built the dynasty of NBA dynasties with eight consecutive championship seasons spanning parts of the 1950s and 1960s; no other team has a streak even half that long.
Sports
Pac-12's final chapter not over yet. Conference has 5 teams in NCAA Women's Sweet 16.
In a women's NCAA Tournament where Iowa's Caitlin Clark, LSU coach Kim Mulkey and undefeated South Carolina have dominated the headlines, the Pac-12 making sure it doesn't go away quietly in its final season.