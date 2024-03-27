On the second half of Wednesday's podcast extravaganza, host Michael Rand welcomes in Star Tribune Twins beat writer Bobby Nightengale for an advance of the Twins season that begins Thursday in Kansas City.

There is earned optimism that the offense will be an asset this season, and you'll hear from Royce Lewis and Carlos Correa about just how confident the team at the plate.

But pitching depth could be a question after losing two key starters off of last year's division-winning squad as well as several relievers to spring training injuries..

