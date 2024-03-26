StarTribune
TWINS SEASON PREVIEW
TWINS SEASON PREVIEW

Twins' Opening Day roster features familiar faces in 2024

By Chris Miller Star Tribune

Portraits by Jerry Holt Star Tribune

March 27, 2024
The loss of Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda cost the Twins pitching depth but much of the offensive power from late last season returns.
The loss of Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda cost the Twins pitching depth but much of the offensive power from late last season returns.

    STARTING LINEUP

  • Carlos Santana

    first base

    Age: 37

    Base salary: $5.25 million

    An All-Star in 2019 for Cleveland, the free-agent signee has 301 home runs in 14 seasons, including 23 last year.

  • Edouard Julien

    second base

    Age: 24

    Base salary: $740,000

    Made his big league debut and had an .840 OPS, mostly from the leadoff position, last season; finished seventh in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting.

  • Royce Lewis

    third base

    Age: 24

    Base salary: $745,700

    Former No. 1 overall pick belted 15 home runs — including four grand slams — in 2023 and was darn near voted the team’s MVP.

  • Carlos Correa

    shortstop

    Age: 29

    Base salary: $32 million

    Plantar fasciitis was to blame as the two-time All-Star hit a career low .230, but he had a wonderful postseason and has pronounced himself fully healed.

  • Matt Wallner

    left field

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $740,000

    An impressive rookie season (14 homers in 76 games) with a .370 OBP for the Forest Lake native included showing off his outfield arm.

  • Byron Buxton

    center field

    Age: 30

    Base salary: $15 million

    Surgery to clean out his right knee means he can play center again after only DHing in 2023; he’s played more than 100 games only once in nine seasons.

  • Max Kepler

    right field

    Age: 31

    Base salary: $10 million

    After a first half last season where Kepler struggled and seemed likely to be traded, he turned it around mightily and hit .300 from July on.

  • Ryan Jeffers

    catcher

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $2.425 million

    By the playoffs, he was the No. 1 catcher after a breakout season where had the highest WAR (3.3) on the team despite playing only 96 games.

  • Alex Kirilloff

    designated hitter

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $1.35 million

    Injuries in his first three seasons have stalled his major league career; he had a .270/.348/.445 slash line last season in 88 games.

    • RESERVES

  • Kyle Farmer

    infield

    Age: 33

    Base salary: $6.05 million

    Ultra-valuable reserve despite a horrific facial injury when hit by a pitch; Farmer split time between second (45 times), third (43) and short (40) in 120 games played last season.

  • Christian Vázquez

    catcher

    Age: 33

    Base salary: $10 million

    Nine-year veteran’s batting average fell to .223 (career average is .257), but he vows to rebound and his defense is more vital in the new stolen base era.

  • Willi Castro

    Infield-Outfield

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $3.3 million

    Maybe the team’s biggest surprise, he played infield and outfield well in his first season with the Twins, led the team with 33 steals and hit a respectable .257.

  • Manuel Margot

    outfield

    Age: 29

    Base salary: $10 million

    Picked up in a spring training trade, Margot takes the spot of departed defensive specialist Michael A. Taylor; the Twins are paying only $4 million of his salary.

    • STARTING PITCHERS

  • Pablo López

    righthander

    Age: 28

    Base salary: $8 million

    Lived up to promise, got a long-term contract, made the All-Star team, had 234 strikeouts and was 2-0 in the postseason.

  • Joe Ryan

    righthander

    Age: 27

    Base salary: $740,000

    The first half of the season was great for Ryan, but he struggled and was injured after the All-Star break and ended up giving up 32 home runs in 161 ⅔ innings.

  • Bailey Ober

    righthander

    Age: 28

    Base salary: $74,000

    The 6-9 Ober earned a spot in this season’s rotation with promising work in 2023 — 26 starts, 3.43 ERA and more than a strikeout (146) per innings pitched (144 ⅓).

  • Chris Paddack

    righthander

    Age: 28

    Base salary: $2.525 million

    Recovered from his second Tommy John surgery in time to pitch well in relief late in the season, setting the stage for a return to the rotation.

  • Louie Varland

    righthander

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $740,000

    Had 10 starts and seven relief appearances on the shuttle from St. Paul; he’ll get a chance in the rotation after Anthony DeSclafani’s injury.

    • RELIEF PITCHERS

  • Griffin Jax

    righthander

    Age: 29

    Base salary: $740,000

    With Jhoan Duran sidelined, Jax is a candidate to close after a season where his stats were respectable, but he ended up with 10 losses in relief.

  • Jorge Alcala

    righthander

    Age: 28

    Base salary: $790,000

    Elbow surgery wiped out his 2022 season, and a forearm fracture scotched 2023; full of promise if he stays healthy.

  • Brock Stewart

    righthander

    Age: 32

    Base salary: $740,000

    An amazing find, Stewart gave up only two runs in 28 appearances, missing three months because of an elbow injury.

  • Jay Jackson

    righthander

    Age: 36

    Base salary: $1.3 million

    Free-agent signee after posting a 2.12 ERA in 25 appearances for the Blue Jays, but he wasn’t on their postseason roster.

  • Steven Okert

    lefthander

    Age: 32

    Base salary: $1.0265 million

    Picked up from Miami for Nick Gordon, Okert had a 4.45 ERA in 58⅔ innings for the Marlins with 73 strikeouts.

  • Kody Funderburk

    lefthander

    Age: 27

    Base salary: $740,000

    Went from Class AA to AAA to Target Field without a hiccup — one run allowed and 19 strikeouts in 12 late-season innings with Twins.

  • Cole Sands

    righthander

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $740,000

    Started last season in the big leagues, but was up and down at St. Paul — where he was mostly brilliant — four times.

  • Daniel Duarte

    righthander

    Age: 27

    Base salary: $740,000

    After stint in Mexican League, pitched for the Reds last season. Twins claimed him off waivers, then DFA’d him, so he was in camp on a minor league deal.

    • INJURED LIST

  • Jhoan Duran

    reliever

    Age: 26

    Base salary: $747,200

    Converted 27 of 32 save opportunities and threw 104 mph, but a spring training oblique injury means he’ll be out at season’s start.

  • Caleb Thielbar

    reliever

    Age: 37

    Base salary: $3.225 million

    An oblique strain limited him to 30 innings last season, and he’ll start this one on the IL because of a sore hamstring.

  • Anthony DeSclafani

    starter

    Age: 33

    Base salary: $12 million

    DeSclafani was supposed to be the fifth starter before elbow issues sidelined him. The Twins are paying $4 million of his salary.

  • Josh Staumont

    reliever

    Age: 30

    Base salary: $950,000

    Free-agent signee who had surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome last summer; he is sidelined because of a knee injury.

  • Justin Topa

    reliever

    Age: 33

    Base salary: $1.25 million

    Acquired from Seattle in the Jorge Polanco deal, he had his best major league season with a 2.61 ERA in 69 innings last year. Has left knee tendinitis.

Chris Miller supervises coverage of professional sports teams. He has been at the Star Tribune since 1999 and is a former sports editor of the Duluth News-Tribune and the Mesabi Daily News.

612-673-4428

© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.