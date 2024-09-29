The Wolves gave up the best player in the trade but now appear to be one of the deepest teams in the NBA, something not every Western Conference contender can boast. The Wolves solidified their top eight with Randle joining the starting lineup and DiVincenzo figuring to play significant minutes in the guard rotation off the bench, along with Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Wolves have options to play taller lineups or smaller ones, and the acquisition of DiVincenzo should give No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham a longer runway to develop in his rookie season. The Wolves won’t need him to contribute as much right away.