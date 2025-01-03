Edwards had 15 points and was only 5-for-16 from the field, the latest in an up-and-down stretch in which Edwards’ scoring has been inconsistent. For every night he’s shot well, there’s another like he had Thursday, or a night like his 6-for-20 performance against the Spurs on Sunday, when those double teams keep him from getting going. When it came down to the final shot of the game to tie the score at the buzzer, Edwards had no rhythm, and his three clanked off the left side of the rim. He was 2-for-9 from deep.