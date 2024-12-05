RandBall: The most surprisingly good Minnesota pro sports team of 2024 is ... ?

3. Minnesota Wild: OK, so get this. I thought the Wild would be thoroughly mediocre this season, and I was not alone in expressing that sentiment. It felt like one more year in purgatory before cap relief arrives, and a dangerous one with Kirill Kaprizov coming up on free agency a couple of summers from now. Instead, the Wild entered Thursday with a 17-4-4 record and the most points (38) in the entire NHL. That this effort only puts them third on the list is a testament to the competition and that there is still a lot of season left.