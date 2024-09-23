Prep Athletes of the Week: Jett Feeney commands Moorhead’s high-powered offense

A junior, Bina owns the state’s fastest time in the 500-yard freestyle at 5 minutes, 7.38 seconds and owns the school record in the 200 individual medley at 2:09.69. She also has the state’s fourth-best time in the 200 freestyle this year at 1:56.30. “Ellie has started the season with some great times, having trained hard in the off season,” Mustangs coach Chris Yauch said. “Even with having her attention partly on deciding where to go for college and taking college visits, she is focused on outperforming her own records from last year. She is ready and capable of putting up some serious times this year.”