Minnesota Orchestra’s Thomas Søndergård seeks to showcase Nordic emotions with ‘Nordic Soundscapes’

A: Simple music went through his veins from the very beginning, and that’s very clear in almost everything he’s done. Many would say that his most successful compositions are the songs that we, as children, would hear. My mom would sing songs to me at bedtime, many of them written by Carl Nielsen. They’re so beautiful and linked with the words in a very charming way, with just a little turn that makes them brilliant. If you bring that up to a symphonic scale, he would put some simplicity into the scores. To ground himself in something he felt that everyone could listen to. If you’re ready for a little bit of surprise, then you can feel quite secure in his hands.